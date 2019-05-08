BTS’ Jungkook Raves Over Ariana Grande After Attending Her Concert: ‘I Learned A Lot’ From Her

BTS member Jungkook sent Ariana Grande the sweetest message after attending her ‘Sweetener’ concert in LA. He admitted that he ‘learned a lot’ after watching Ari and she’s ‘challenged’ him to ‘try harder.’

We are so here for Jungkook, 21, and Ariana Grande’s friendship. The BTS member attended the singer’s Sweetener concert in Los Angeles and had the best time. He posted a super cute selfie of himself with a piece of Ariana’s tour memorabilia and captioned his tweet: “I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! # ArianaGrande.” Okay, we need a collaboration between these two ASAP.

Jungkook’s tweet about Ariana, 25, has nearly broken the internet. As of May 8, the tweet has over 467,000 retweets and over 1 million likes. That’s the power of BTS and Ariana. Fans were over the moon that Jungkook got to see Ariana perform. “I can’t stop thinking about how much fun Jungkook had at Ariana’s concert also how he posted a selfie and wrote a caption saying how he felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage :( i’m so happy he got to see her live,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “JUNGKOOK ATTENDED ARIANA GRANDE’S CONCERT, SHE JUST POSTED A PIC WITH HIM ON INSTAGRAM AND MADE IT HER LOCKSCREEN, CAN YOU BELIEVE THE POWER OF THIS BOY.”

Ariana was so excited to have Jungkook at her concert. She posted the most adorable photo with the K-pop singer on Instagram. “screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm,” Ariana captioned the sweet picture. She also made the photo the lock screen on her phone. How about that for friendship goals!

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019