Anne Hathaway Reveals ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Is Still Up In The Air After Confirming A Script Has Been Written

We need a ‘Princess Diaries 3’ update, ASAP! Anne Hathaway spoke to HollywoodLife at the premiere of ‘The Hustle’ about the possibility of the third film.

After giving her stamp of approval for a Princess Diaries 3, Anne Hathaway revealed the next hurdle they have to jump to get the show on the road! “It’s in Disney’s hands!” she teased in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com at the premiere of her new film, The Hustle. Her subtle hint comes just a few months after Anne confirmed that the script for the third installment of the fan-favorite film was complete. “There is a script for the third movie,” she revealed in January on Watch What Happens Live. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

While we’re anxiously awaiting for Disney to make this happen, we can watch Anne as an international con-artist with a British accent in the hysterical new film The Hustle, also starring Rebel Wilson. “I had great motivation [to not laugh while filming], because we did not have enough money for me to crack up!” Anne revealed of her time on set for the movie. “We had a lot to shoot and not a very long time to shoot it, so I had to be respectful of that. Also, if Rebel was on and I laughed, I was going to ruin her take so I did my best to make sure I was protecting her first.”

Anne continued to say that she and Rebel had an incredible time filming for The Hustle, which follows the two competing for the attention (and money) of a tech millionaire played by Alex Sharp. “Rebel and I would keep laughing because we had so much fun together but nothing like a little package story that we could tell you, so no. It was just a really sweet, easy going time. We enjoyed each other’s company,” the actress gushed at the LA premiere. We’d love to see these two leading ladies share the big screen again! The Hustle hits theaters this Friday, May 10!