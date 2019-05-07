Met Gala: Stars Who Went As Disney Characters — Zendaya, Katy Perry & More

Some of our favorite stars took this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘Camp,’ very seriously & dressed up as Disney characters on the pink carpet. From Zendaya to Katy Perry – we rounded up the best Disney-inspired looks.

Zendaya, 22, won the entire night when she arrived on the pink carpet of the 2019 Met Gala in NYC on May 6, dressed as Cinderella. The gorgeous actress completely dressed up as the Disney princess when she donned a gray Tommy Hilfiger ballgown that lit up every time her stylist, Law Roach, dressed as the Fairy Godmother, struck her. Not only did Zendaya rock the princess dress, she rocked the exact blonde bun hairstyle with a headband on the carpet and took her skit to a whole new level when she lost her slipper on the carpet! This year’s theme, “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” means exaggerated and over-the-top, and that’s exactly what Zendaya did when she dressed up as the Disney princess. The frock featured circular poofy sleeves and a skin-tight corset peplum bodice. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy ballgown as the pleats in the skirt completely lit up blue.

Katy Perry, 34, channeled Lumière from Beauty and the Beast when she arrived dressed as a chandelier from Moschino Fall 2016. The singer donned a skin-tight crystal strapless mini dress with a complete crystal chandelier skirt and added to the look with a candle-lit headpiece, that was so tall, we were shocked she was able to keep it on her head all night long.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner actually stuck to the theme this year when they dressed as Anastasia and Drizella, Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, in Versace gowns. Kylie, 21, arrived in a skin-tight purple crystal embellished gown with massive purple feather sleeves and purple hair, while Kendall, 23, dressed in head-to-toe orange. Kendall’s sheer gown featured a plunging neckline, while the entire dress was covered in bright orange feathers, as was the massive wings attached to her back.

Cole Sprouse, 26, dressed as Pinocchio when he arrived in head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo. The Riverdale actor donned a three button oxblood red wool tailored sleeveless suit with Ferragamo floral raffia embroidery, worn over a satin shirt with matching Ferragamo floral raffia thread embroidery. He accessorized his look with a vicuña leather shoe lace worn as a tie and topped the look with orange suede chelsea boots with gold hardware detail heels. Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy dressed as Sebastian from The Little Mermaid when he donned an orange pearl and sequin encrusted cape with a huge clam shell surrounding his head, paired with a sparkly orange suit and bow tie.

Charli XCX, 26, dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast when she donned an off-the-shoulder bright yellow ruffled gown. Charli added a modern twist to the Jean Paul Gaultier look, as the dress featured a huge ruffled neckline and sheer material, with a tassel rope belt cinching in her waist. The asymmetrical dress featured a super short hemline on one side, while the other side featured a longer hem. Click through the gallery above to see all of the Disney character inspired looks from the 2019 Met Gala!