Met Gala: Best Dressed 2019 — Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & More

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here — the 2019 Met Gala & all of our favorite stars stepped out on the pink carpet in NYC on May 6, in the most outrageously gorgeous looks.

Fashion’s biggest night of the year has officially commenced and this year’s theme is, ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion.’ The theme, ‘camp,’ means exaggerated and over-the-top, and that’s exactly how the stars dressed on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6. While none of the outfits on the pink carpet were elegant and sophisticated, they were more outrageous and fun more than anything. One of our favorite looks of the evening came from Lady Gaga, 33, who was the host of tonight’s big event. Gaga arrived on the carpet in a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble by Brandon Maxwell. The voluminous fuschia cape featured an insanely long train with a high neckline and ruffles on the bodice. She shocked everyone when she ripped off the cape, only to reveal a sequin black bra and matching underwear, with a pair of black fishnet sequin tights on top. Gaga paired the look with a matching huge bow headband and even had a matching wagon accessory.

Gaga’s co-host, Serena Williams, 37, looked absolutely stunning in a neon yellow form-fitting Versace gown completely covered in pink leaves. The gown featured a tight corset bodice, while the long skirt was tight, flowing into a long train. The best part of the look was the V-neckline and the massive high poofy ruffled shoulders, while her neon green Nike x Off-White sneakers completed her look.

Miley Cyrus, 26, surprised us all when she arrived on the carpet in a not-so-outrageous ensemble. Miley donned a black and green sequin mini dress with a pair of black sheer polka dot tights and sky-high black platform ankle-strap sandals.

Ashley Graham, 31, looked amazing in head-to-toe Gucci when she donned a blazer as a dress, covered in red Gucci canvas logos, with metallic green satin lapels and sleeves. The V-neckline of the super short blazer, showed off massive cleavage, while she topped the look off with sheer white tights, embellished with crystals that spelled out Gucci. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in Versace.

There were so many amazing looks on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebrities!