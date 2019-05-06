Kanye West & Frank Ocean Trolled For Dressing Down & Not Following ‘Camp’ Theme At Met Gala 2019

Can some of these dudes at the Met Gala… make an effort? Kanye West and Frank Ocean wore some pretty low-key looks to the event and the Internet isn’t here for it.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, and when you want to showcase clothes on such a mass scale, you can pretty much expect something to go awry with an outfit. But since this year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” a typical wardrobe malfunction wouldn’t be enough to ruin a look – instead it could help enhance it (did y’all see Harry Styles‘ nipples in his sheer jumpsuit, because I sure did and I loved it.)

Really the only way you could mess up a look at the 2019 Met Ball was to not follow the over-the-top theme… and some of the male attendees legit put in ZERO effort. Twitter user @callmekittygirl summed the night up perfectly by tweeting, “@ straight men going to the #MetGala stop it with the black suits” alongside a photo of Queer Eye star Tan France saying, “Make an effort.”

Frank Ocean and Kanye West were among some of the men who showed up wearing some yawn-inducing looks – and the Internet took notice immediately. Frank arrived wearing a black Prade pullover on top of a white button down and black tie while Kanye sported a black zipped up jacket and pants. People really couldn’t handle how the two rappers did the absolute least while attending the prestigious fashion event.

this is legit how kanye and frank showed up #metgala pic.twitter.com/ElF3ZvANK3 — naega jr (@daysafterodeo) May 7, 2019

There were plenty of jokes about how the men looked like security guards. “Did Frank Ocean get a side gig as security? #MetGala,” @el_gibbs tweeted. “frank ocean just asked for my ID and then laughed at my picture #MetGala” @katie_wignall tweeted. Another Twitter user wrote “kanye came to help frank with security.” Yeah… this ain’t it.