Louis Tomlinson Admits One Direction Will Record New Music Together: It’s ‘Inevitable’

Almost four years after One Direction’s indefinite ‘hiatus,’ Louis Tomlinson opened up in a new interview that a band reunion is ‘inevitable.’

Louis Tomlinson, 27, is giving the people what they want! The One Direction member, who is now working on his own solo music, revealed in a new interview with ODE Entertainment that a band comeback is definitely going to happen at some point. Knowing that the question over whether the band would return was coming, Louis cheekily said, “Believe me I’ve heard this question before.” Then he continued, “Yeah, I do think it’ll happen. And I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t. But I think it’s inevitable.”

The star, who has songwriting credits on more than 35 of One Direction’s tracks, continued, “But ‘when’ is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually. And I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”

Louis then said that it will “definitely” happen. He also added that when he looks back on his time in the band, it’s “only incredible memories.” He added, “We got to a place musically, especially in the last two albums, that we felt really proud of. When we started off as a ‘boy band,’ and where we ended up musically, it was a very different place. I’m really, really proud of those times.”

Since the band announced its hiatus in fall 2015, the boys have individually gone on to release solo music. Louis, who hasn’t put out a full studio album yet, has released songs “Back To You” featuring Bebe Rexha, 29, “Miss You,” “Just Like You,” and “Two Of Us.” Louis’ first departure from One Direction music was his feature on on 41-year-old DJ Steve Aoki’s 2016 song “Just Hold On.”

Louis recently shared a note with fans that he wants to pursue music that he loves, and not necessarily try to make something designed to be a hit. “I’m here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they’re a fan,” he said in the note on April 22. “Turning a page today.”

While One Direction’s comeback might not be for some time – Louis and other band member Liam Payne, 25, have yet to release solo albums – we will 100% support the boys in their individual endeavors along the way.