One Direction Returns To Twitter To Celebrate 8 Year Anniversary: Could A Reunion Be In The Works?

Hold up, is One Direction planning a secret reunion? — 1D returned to Twitter since December 2017, to celebrate the band’s 8-year anniversary! Now, fans are anticipating a reunion and here’s why!

Could there be a One Direction reunion plan happening right under our noses? Fans are going nuts after the band returned to Twitter, having not been active since December 2017, to celebrate 1D’s 8-year anniversary! Just before the band’s official Twitter account put out numerous tweets reciting old song lyrics, fans dug deeper, only to find an interesting clue that points to a potential reunion.

Eager fans noticed that a comeback show apparently posted on Ticketmaster AU, scheduled for December 31, 2020, at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium scheduled for December 31, 2020. As fans went into a craze, the listing was quickly taken down from the site. However, now, fans think something sneaky is going down, and that 1D is planning an epic surprise for them, despite the venue denying the reunion show. Melbourne’s Etihad stadium responded to an influx of comments from fans online, writing on Instagram, “Sorry this is not in our event schedule.”

“A whole lotta history… this Monday is an important anniversary for the guys, it’s been # 8YearsofOneDirection,” the official 1D account tweeted, along with a photo of the four remaining members — Harry Styles, 24, Liam Payne, 24, Louis Tomlinson, 26 and Niall Horan, 24 — on Monday, July 23. “To celebrate, it’s time to relive all the hits this weekend by streaming the official playlist and tweeting which tracks you are listening to”.

A whole lotta history… this Monday is an important anniversary for the guys, it’s been #8YearsofOneDirection To celebrate, it's time to relive all the hits this weekend by streaming the official playlist and tweeting which tracks you are listening to https://t.co/H09htTye18 pic.twitter.com/Pus8wudY7T — One Direction (@onedirection) July 20, 2018

So far, Louis has tweeted, celebrating the band’s big milestone. “ # 8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!?,” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “Thank you so much to every single person who’s ever supported us. Big love!”

#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!? Thank you so much to every single person who’s ever supported us. Big love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2018

It’s been over two years since One Direction shocked the world, announcing their hiatus in 2015. Since then, the guys have been adamant that this is not the end for 1D, but a break to take their own solo paths for a while. The band, which was originally formed in One Direction in 2010 on X Factor, had five members, the fifth being Zayn Malik, 25. Each of the guys auditioned as solo singers before being grouped together.

A representative at Ticketmaster admitted that they were unaware of the event and could not offer any further information, as reported by Daily Mail Australia .