Kristen Stewart Is ‘Grateful’ For Her Friendship With Ex Robert Pattinson: They ‘Text Occasionally’

Six years after Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up, the ‘Twilight’ co-stars still text about ‘personal’ and ‘work stuff.’ With the cheating scandal far behind them, they still have an ‘indescribable bond.’

Kristen Stewart, 29, in an interview with HollywoodLife. “They text occasionally, sometimes about personal stuff and sometimes about work stuff. They are very much friendly but also very private too. Rob does not talk much about Kristen out of respect for what they once shared and where they are at now in their relationship.” Robert Pattinson , 32, confirmed that he’s still on “good terms” with ex, 29, in an interview with Sunday Times’ Style magazine . Behind that general term is a heartwarming friendship that has withstood a very publicized cheating scandal in 2012. “Yes, Rob really does consider Kristen a friend even though they don’t see each other much at all, the last time being at a mutual friend’s home for a party a while ago,” a source close to Kristen EXCLUSIVELY tells. “They text occasionally, sometimes about personal stuff and sometimes about work stuff. They are very much friendly but also very private too. Rob does not talk much about Kristen out of respect for what they once shared and where they are at now in their relationship.”

These (platonic) feelings are mutual. “Kristen is grateful to be able to call Rob a friend after all these years,” our source continues. “They have been through a lot together and she is appreciative that he forgave her for some of the mistakes she made in their relationship. Kristen has matured and grown a lot since falling in love with Rob and never intended on hurting him or breaking his heart.”

Rupert Sanders, 47, rocked Twilight fans. They officially broke up in 2013 and new romances have eclipsed that scandal, as Robert is seeing model Suki Waterhouse, 27, and Kristen has been linked to stylist Sara Dinkin. “feels today they have both grown and changed a lot since they first met,” our source continues. It’s been over a decade since she and Robert filmed the first Twilight film in the spring of 2008, and “Kristen is appreciative that they have come to a place where they still talk, share things and have forgiven each other for their past,” our source explains. Kristen voiced these feelings in an apologetic statement that she issued in July of 2012, after a photo of her kissing the then-married director of Snow White and the Huntsman,, 47, rocked Twilight fans. They officially broke up in 2013 and new romances have eclipsed that scandal, as Robert is seeing model, 27, and Kristen has been linked to stylist. “feels today they have both grown and changed a lot since they first met,” our source continues. It’s been over a decade since she and Robert filmed the first Twilight film in the spring of 2008, and “Kristen is appreciative that they have come to a place where they still talk, share things and have forgiven each other for their past,” our source explains.