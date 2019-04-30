Exclusive
Kristen Stewart Is ‘Grateful’ For Her Friendship With Ex Robert Pattinson: They ‘Text Occasionally’
Six years after Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up, the ‘Twilight’ co-stars still text about ‘personal’ and ‘work stuff.’ With the cheating scandal far behind them, they still have an ‘indescribable bond.’
Robert Pattinson, 32, confirmed that he’s still on “good terms” with ex Kristen Stewart, 29, in an interview with Sunday Times’ Style magazine. Behind that general term is a heartwarming friendship that has withstood a very publicized cheating scandal in 2012. “Yes, Rob really does consider Kristen a friend even though they don’t see each other much at all, the last time being at a mutual friend’s home for a party a while ago,” a source close to Kristen EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They text occasionally, sometimes about personal stuff and sometimes about work stuff. They are very much friendly but also very private too. Rob does not talk much about Kristen out of respect for what they once shared and where they are at now in their relationship.”
These (platonic) feelings are mutual. “Kristen is grateful to be able to call Rob a friend after all these years,” our source continues. “They have been through a lot together and she is appreciative that he forgave her for some of the mistakes she made in their relationship. Kristen has matured and grown a lot since falling in love with Rob and never intended on hurting him or breaking his heart.”
Kristen voiced these feelings in an apologetic statement that she issued in July of 2012, after a photo of her kissing the then-married director of Snow White and the Huntsman, Rupert Sanders, 47, rocked Twilight fans. They officially broke up in 2013 and new romances have eclipsed that scandal, as Robert is seeing model Suki Waterhouse, 27, and Kristen has been linked to stylist Sara Dinkin. “feels today they have both grown and changed a lot since they first met,” our source continues. It’s been over a decade since she and Robert filmed the first Twilight film in the spring of 2008, and “Kristen is appreciative that they have come to a place where they still talk, share things and have forgiven each other for their past,” our source explains.
“Kristen and Rob will forever share an indescribable bond, they went through something together that was so intense and so unique,” our source adds. “Being at the center of that Twilight storm together, no one else can relate to that. Being able to reminisce about it together and have a laugh over those crazy days is a beautiful thing but it’s very much in the past for both of them. Their connection is that of two old friends and no one’s predicting they’ll get back together, that ship has sailed.” The former lovers’ leading roles in Twilight both catapulted them onto Hollywood’s A-list, and their shared claim to fame won’t ever be forgotten.