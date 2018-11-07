Kristen Stewart Thinks About Robert Pattinson All The Time, Misses Him & ‘Struggles With Regret’

Will Kristen Stewart love Robert Pattinson for 1,000 years? Well, we do know that the ‘Twilight’ star is always on Kristen’s mind, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned — find out if she’s really moved on.

It’s been five years since Kristen Stewart, 28, and Robert Pattinson, 32, shattered our Twilight fantasies by splitting. Still, the end of their relationship haunts Kristen, which her cheating scandal with Rupert Sanders, the 47-year-old director of her 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman, triggered. “Kristen sometimes struggles with regret when she thinks about her relationship with Rob,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. She’s experiencing a different POV, as our source points out.

“Her feelings about how things ended between them has changed over the years and as she has matured,” our source goes on. The end to their nearly four-year relationship was traumatic for both parties, since it was preceded by the release of a string of photos showing Kristen making out with her then-married director in 2012. “She has been able to see her mistakes more clearly and feels bad about how everything ended,” our source continues. And there’s one consequence of Kristen’s infidelity that especially stings. “She misses what an amazing love they shared, especially when she hears about how happy he seems with Suki [Waterhouse],” our source adds.

Robert was spotted partying at The Chiltern Firehouse night club in London with the English model on Oct. 30. He was then photographed getting cozy next to her in the backseat of a vehicle — and that followed their passionate make-out session in July! “It stings to hear that Rob may be deeply in love with another woman because, even though she has moved on too, Kristen still thinks about Rob all the time,” our source tells us. Kristen came out as bisexual after the split, as she went on to publicly date producer Alicia Cargile and French singer Stephanie Sokolinski. She was also linked to St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell! Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend ended his engagement to FKA Twigs towards the end of 2017, after three years of dating.

Before Kristen and Robert’s breakup in 2013, she issued a public apology to her then-lover after her cheating hit headlines. “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” she wrote, which People published in 2012. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”