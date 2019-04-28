‘RHOA’ Producers Racing To Start Filming Season 12 To Capture NeNe’s Ongoing Feud With Cast

Season 11 of ‘RHOA’ ended with a lot of drama, as NeNe basically ended her friendships with both Porsha and Cynthia. So now, producers are hoping to start filming again ASAP.

“[Real Housewives Of Atlanta] producers want to start filming Season 12 as soon as possible so they can capture the ongoing drama between Porsha [Williams] and NeNe [Leakes], as well as the drama between NeNe and Cynthia [Bailey]. Producers were supposed to start filming in June, but they are trying to get everything in place to begin earlier if possible,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As fans of the series should know, the final episode of Season 11 aired April 21, and it served as the third part of the reunion special, during which NeNe refused to forgive Cynthia for not telling her that Kenya Moore was coming to her party. NeNe felt as though Cynthia kept Kenya’s invitation a secret on purpose, so for her, it was an act of “betrayal”.

Meanwhile, NeNe and Porsha fought for a number of reasons. Not only did Porsha accuse NeNe of not being supportive — NeNe didn’t go to Porsha’s baby shower — but NeNe never really got over the fact that Porsha went into her closet during her “Bye Wig Party”, even though NeNe asked everyone to stay out of it. There was also a physical altercation that happened after Porsha and Kandi went into NeNe’s closet, leading to a then-pregnant Porsha getting her belt ripped off. So Porsha and NeNe also bickered during the reunion, but NeNe’s drama with her co-stars has now extended beyond production.

After Season 11 wrapped filming, NeNe and Porsha got into a heated back-and-forth on Instagram over a “fat-shaming” text that NeNe had sent to Porsha after the birth of her baby. NeNe also accused Cynthia of faking her upcoming engagement to secure a spot in the next season of the show. And that’s exactly why RHOA producers want to start filming the next season as soon as possible. They don’t want to miss out on capturing NeNe’s ongoing feuds with her co-stars. Especially because the more drama there is, the better the ratings will be.

Want more? Catch Porsha’s new spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, which premieres at 8pm on April 28, only on Bravo!