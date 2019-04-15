Victoria Justice ‘Excited’ To Support Former Co-Star & Frienemy Ariana Grande At Coachella

Victoria Justice & Ariana Grande have been ‘planning on trying to meet up’ at Coachella, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY ahead of Grande’s headliner performance!

Ariana Grande, 25, is set to take the stage tonight, Apr. 14, as Coachella‘s third night headliner, and there’s one former co-star of hers who will definitely be there to watch her bring down the house. A source close to Victoria Justice, 26, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that despite feuding in the past, the former Victorious star and Ariana have since buried the hatchet and are planning to reunite at the festival at some point. “Victoria Justice has been looking forward to Coachella for several reasons, but mainly because she’ll get a chance to see and hangout with former Disney star Ariana Grande,” our source told us. “Victoria and Ariana have been planning on trying to meet up at Coachella since Victoria found out Ariana was performing.”

While the two previously squared off on Twitter after Victorious was cancelled, each implying the other was to blame for the show ending in since-deleted tweets, the two are on good terms now. “Victoria is really proud of Ariana and excited to see her perform and has been telling everyone all weekend she can’t wait to see Ariana,” our source continued. “Victoria is happy to support Ariana and see her doing well and made it a point to be there for her performance.”

While some fans thought that Justice’s absence from the Victorious reunion in the “thank u, next” music video was somehow a sign that the two were perhaps still embroiled in a feud, Victoria and Ariana have put any drama from their past behind them. “There’s zero feud between them anymore,” our source added. “They’ve both clearly moved on.” Ariana is set to perform at 10:30 p.m. on the Coachella Stage.