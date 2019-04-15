‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille Shuts Down ‘Cold’ NeNe Leakes’ Claim That She ‘Brought Her On The Show’

The drama between NeNe Leakes and all of her ‘RHOA’ co-stars this season is at an all-time high, and Eva Marcille had some major tea to spill while dishing on the feud during a ‘WWHL’ appearance April 14.

Eva Marcille is OVER NeNe Leakes, and she wasn’t shy about her feelings while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the show’s April 14 episode. During the interview, Eva was grilled about part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show, which aired right before WWHL. During the reunion, NeNe said she “[isn’t] really interested in being good friends with any of [the] girls” in the cast. Considering all the drama she’s been involved in this season, her reaction wasn’t all that surprising, but Eva was not happy about how NeNe handled herself.

“I was really surprised about how cold NeNe was,” she admitted. “It was sad. The way I understand it is the point of the reunion is to unpack luggage. A lot of times you watch the show and have revelations and learn things you didn’t know throughout the season. My irritation with NeNe was what I learned while watching the show. But it seemed like she came out there with a thick shoulder and daggers.” The feud between NeNe and Eva began after the show’s March 24 episode aired. During that episode, Eva’s financial status was a major point of discussion, and she stormed out of an event that all the women were attending when she was confronted about it.

NeNe tried to calm Eva down and bring her back inside. Eva agreed to chat with NeNe, but asked her to take her microphone off for the conversation, which NeNe didn’t do. “When I left the restaurant, I was done for the day,” Eva explained on WWHL. “I was done with the scene, done with the girls, done with the day. When NeNe called me, I thought it was a friend calling and trying to talk me off the ledge.” Naturally, she was surprised to learn that NeNe had left the microphone on so their entire conversation was picked up.

Meanwhile, Eva also addressed the claims that she’s only a cast member on the show because of NeNe — and she made sure to shut that one down FAST. “NeNe didn’t bring me on the show,” she asserted. “NeNe was the only person I knew once I was asked to be on the show. That’s just the truth of it all and she knows it. She might’ve helped other people acquire a peach [main role on the show], but she had no fruit salad for me!”

In addition to defending herself against NeNe, Eva also weighed in on NeNe’s feud with Cynthia Bailey. This drama began when Cynthia hosted a party and invited former cast member, Kenya Moore, who has feuded with NeNe. Obviously, NeNe wasn’t happy to see Kenya at the party, and accused Cynthia of blindsiding her. Naturally, Eva is team Cynthia.

“I really don’t think it was a whole setup,” Eva admitted. “If NeNe [claims] she has no issue with Kenya, why does it matter if the girl comes to the show? Cynthia is working on a new career and business venture and both of these girls are her good friends, so why does it matter?” The drama will continue with part three of the RHOA reunion on April 21.