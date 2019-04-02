Farrah Abraham Reveals Toned Backside In Leopard Catsuit In Midst Of California Poppy Bloom

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham slipped into a skintight leopard print one-piece for her latest photoshoot, which perfectly showcased her voluptuous curves.

Farrah Abraham, 27, is one hot mama. In a new ad campaign for UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, she showed off some major skin in a set off photos that showed off her curvaceous body. The reality star flaunted all that she’s got in the campaign, and even revealed the entirety of her backside in one steamy snapshot. The Teen Mom veteran truly looked to be in the best shape of her life as she posed in a field of flowers, located in California’s gorgeous Lake Elsinor region. However, Farrah was the real scenery in her in-ignorable cheetah ensemble which hugged her every curve. As she turned her back to the camera to show off her plump derrière, she appeared to be tanned and toned from head-to-toe.

In another shot, the star was seen kneeling among the field’s flowers, looking like a vision with rolling green hills behind her. She rocked a dreamy beauty look that was equally as dramatic as the vivid backdrop. Farrah wore mile-long false lashes for the shoot as well as a bright red lip color. She donned shimmering gold shadow on her eyelids, and her tresses were worn long and curly. Her multi-colored locks cascaded down her back and nearly reached her hips, eliciting some major Rapunzel vibes.

It appears that Farrah was even given special permission to shoot in the field, which has been closed off to the public after massive crowds of visitors caused traffic jams on nearby highways. Given the heavy amount of rainfall that has bestowed the field, it was flourishing with scores of bright orange poppies as far as the eye could see.

Ten years after giving birth to her first and only child, Sophia Laurent Abraham, Farrah might truly be in the best shape of her life. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the star rock the UK clothing brand. The gorgeous mom wore a high-rise green thong bikini from PrettyLittleThing on March 28. Keep the flawless shots coming, Farrah!