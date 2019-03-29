Farrah Abraham Rocks A Sexy Thong Bikini While Frolicking On The Beach In Hot New Pics

Farrah Abraham looked curvy and gorgeous while modeling for the brand Pretty Little Things on Malibu Beach!

Ex on the Beach and Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 27, flaunted her body on March 28 in a hot thong bikini. The gorgeous mom wore a high-rise green thong bikini, which showed off her toned legs. On top, Farrah wore a frilly yellow top that featured a deep-v. She wore a couple of necklaces, and ran around in the Malibu beach with her hair tied up in a ponytail and wearing glasses. She wore a fresh, light face of makeup with bright pink lipstick and seemed to have fun modeling for Pretty Little Things.

Just a week ago, Farrah was seen strolling on a beach in Los Angeles in a pink bikini. Her March 21 outing in her pink bathing suit showed off her curves then as well, and she also rocked a hot pink lipstick to complete the fun look. While season two of Ex on the Beach is wrapping up with its reunion episodes, looking forward, Farrah has been dating on dating apps! She EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in mid-March, “I know how to play the dating game very well.” She said she enjoys the dating app Cove and was actually kicked off women-speak-first app Bumble!

But that hasn’t stopped the young star. “I’m not giving up, but I just don’t need to date right now,” she continued. “I feel like my mom was putting on Christian marriage DVDs when she was over at my house. She wasn’t even engaged or married yet at the time. But, she had this whole thing that I need to date. That’s good for her, but I also really like my alone time. I like being alone. I like focusing on my life. People change so much… So, that’s why I’m a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to date. I don’t think they know who they are yet.'”

Farrah rose to fame in 2009 when she starred in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant while pregnant with her daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham, who is now 10 years old. Sophia’s father and Farrah’s ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, died at age 18 due to a car accident. Farrah and Sophia honored the 10-year anniversary of Derek’s death in December 2018.

We hope Farrah keeps enjoying her fun in the sun, and she’s making us itch for summer. We can’t wait to see what other bikini styles Farrah rocks next – she definitely serves some major inspiration for bathing suit looks!