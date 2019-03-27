Justin Bieber Will ‘Forever Defend’ & ‘Protect’ Wife Hailey Baldwin ‘At All Costs’: That’s His ‘Main Goal’

Come for Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber will come for you! Justin’s got his wife’s back no matter what, and he considers it his job to protect her, we’ve learned exclusively.

Justin Bieber has no regrets about getting candid on Instagram about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, a source close to the “What Do You Mean?” singer says. He feels like it’s his job as a husband to defend his wife, and that includes from so-called fans who want to bash their relationship and compare her to his ex! “Justin’s main goal is to be the best man he can be to his wife, and that involves protecting her at all costs,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is the woman he is going to be with the rest of his life, and he will forever defend her because he loves her.”

Good man! Justin had fired back at a fan who accused him of not loving Hailey, whom he married in 2018, and allegedly using her to get back at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Justin acknowledged that while has love for, Selena, Hailey is his life. “This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ;he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’… Hailey is my Bride period. If you don’t like that or support that, that means you don’t support me. You’re not a fan or a good person,” he wrote, in part.

And he means that. “Justin wants her to know that she is his ride or die, and protecting her will always be something that’s important to him,” the source told us. “He will never stop sticking up for her in any way, shape, or form. Hailey is his rock, and defending her is like the title of one of his song — a ‘No Brainer’! Justin doesn’t need to worry about this, though. Hailey already knows how much her husband loves her! “The relationship [Justin and Hailey] have is very deep and very true, and she realizes that Justin is supporting her,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ” She respects him more and more each and each day. She finds Justin to be perfect and loves him with all her heart.”

