Hailey Baldwin ‘Loves’ That Justin Bieber ‘Has Her Back’ After He Defended Their Marriage On IG

Hailey Baldwin not only found it ‘attractive’ that Justin Bieber clapped back at a fan who doubted the validity of their marriage, but now ‘realizes’ an important truth.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, now knows how deep Justin Bieber’s love for her really is, after the “Sorry” singer defended their marriage in a mini Instagram essay on March 26 — you can read it below. “She finds it emotionally comforting that he has her back because she has his back,” a source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The relationship they have is very deep and very true and she realizes that Justin is supporting her and respects him more and more each and everyday. She finds Justin to be perfect and loves him with all her heart and appreciates when he has her back.”

As we reported earlier, a fan account named @jaileyisajoke left a ruthless comment underneath a photo of Hailey that Justin posted to Instagram on March 25. “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG [Selena Gomez] plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she’s racist,” the user wrote, and the outlandish claims infuriated the Biebs who wrote that he “absolutely loved and love Selena” but is now “head over heals [sic] in love with [his] wife.” Justin also clarified that his lengthy reply was a message to all “immature sick people” who attack his and Hailey’s marriage, and given the fiery passion in his words, our source adds that “Hailey loves Justin and wants him to be OK.”

The fan’s hateful words certainly didn’t help Justin’s “deep rooted issues” that he’s currently working on, which he announced in another Instagram message just the day prior. “[Hailey] wants him to be in a great state of mind,” our source reveals, but adds that the model thinks “it’s very attractive that [Justin] has her back.”

Hailey’s not the only one who has thoughts on Justin’s response above. “Selena is very aware of Justin’s defense of and sweet words about Hailey,” a source close to the “Back To You” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But Selena also appreciates what Justin said about her too, and shares some of the same feelings. Selena will always have love and a place in her heart for Justin too. She is doing her best to give Justin space and respect his marriage to Hailey.”

Selena was Justin’s last girlfriend before he went on to date and eventually marry Hailey in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, making the blonde model an unfair target of a few hardcore Jelena fans. In the end, Justin’s new flame and old flame both appreciated his message, which was this: mind your own business!