‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Lil’ Mo Asks Karl — ‘Are You In Love With Another Woman?’

The couples sweat it out in the hot seat during a surprise lie detector test during the March 7 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, and no one feels the pressure more than Karl Dargan does.

It’s lie detector time for the couples on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, as a new sneak peek at the March 7 episode shows Lil’ Mo asking husband Karl Dargan a very tough question. Will he answer it? Or better yet, will he tell the truth? Only time will tell, but from what we can see in the clip, he looks super nervous!

When the sneak peek starts, we see Judge Lynn Toler addressing both Lil’ Mo and Karl, as she gets ready to ask them some tough questions. “Lil’ Mo and Karl. Karl, what’s your question for Mo?” she asks, to which Lil’ Mo says, “Do you trust me?”

Judge Lynn Toler agrees that “it’s a good one,” but she was thinking something different. In fact, she says, “I’m going to overrule it because I think you trust her with a whole lot of stuff — your life, your kids, the work, all of that kind of stuff. The question to Mo [that you should be asking is], do you believe Karl is currently cheating on you? That’s your question for her.”

This, of course, comes after Karl was caught Facetiming a mystery woman in the kitchen while Lil’ Mo was upstairs sleeping. And after he was caught on the surveillance camera and asked to identify who he was speaking with, he said it was his sister. He later retracted that admission, but still wouldn’t tell Lil’ Mo nor the doctors who he was speaking with. So Judge Lynn Toler wants the truth to come out. And so does Lil’ Mo.

When the Judge asked her to provide her question, she looked at Karl and asks, “Are you in love with another woman?” Judge Lynn Toler liked it, but in the end it gets overruled. “We have heard this story change multiple times over the past few days and we’re going to put this thing to bed. Mo, the question that you are going to ask him is, are you lying about who you were Facetiming in the kitchen? I want to know that,” Judge Lynn Toler explains.

And Karl seems scared. During a confessional, he says, “Oh man, I don’t know. I ain’t saying nothing — I plead the fifth!”

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursday at 10pm on WE tv!