‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Lil’ Mo Discovers Karl Dargan May Be Cheating On Her

Lil’ Mo blasted husband Karl Dargan as a ‘liar’ during the Feb. 14 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, when the doctors told her that he may be cheating on her. Get all the details here!

Yikes! It certainly wasn’t a very pleasant Valentine’s Day for Lil’ Mo, 40, and husband Karl Dargan, 33, this year, as he was basically exposed for cheating on the rapper during the Feb. 14 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. After Karl was seen FaceTiming with a mystery woman last week, Dr. Ish confronted him over what he had seen on one of the house’s many surveillance cameras. But Karl said he was only talking to his sister. Even so, it seemed pretty clear that Dr. Ish didn’t believe Karl’s story, so he asked Karl to present the information to Lil’ Mo if the phone call was, in fact, with his sister. After that, Karl quickly retreated upstairs and told Lil’ Mo that the doctors “see everything”. But he didn’t say anything more than that. So she asked him if there’s something she should know, and he said no.

Later, the couples were all asked to participate in some sex challenges with the first being a game of Twister. But instead of putting their hands and feet on colors, the couples were asked to put their hands and feet on the words “yes” and “no” based on questions asked by the doctors, which were of course related to sex. One question that caught Lil’ Mo’s attention was when Karl and few others were asked if they ever cheated. Karl pretended not to hear the question, but considering what had transpired in the house the night before, things became awkward pretty quickly. And the second challenge came in the form of couples playing a game of Sex Charades, during which they had to act out sexual positions after only being given the name of them. It was fun and not a lot of drama came from it, so that was good.

But things took a turn for the worst, when the doctors asked to talk to Lil’ Mo and Karl alone and in private. Once they sat down in a room together, Dr. Ish told Lil’ Mo, “We saw a conversation — a FaceTime conversation, and it looked odd to us.” She then asked, “Well, what did you all hear? Because if you’re going to bring me something, then bring it all. Whatever it is — it better not be what I think.” And then she turned to Karl and asked him who he was FaceTiming with. “I just f***ing told you I’m not doing it like this,” he yelled. So then Dr. Ish got up and brought over Karl’s phone. Karl, however, quickly threw it in his pocket and refused to show anyone the device. He did eventually admit that he was lying about talking to his sister, but he also didn’t say who he really was talking to. So when Dr. Ish reiterated to Lil’ Mo what Karl had said — “Tell me you love me.” — she jumped out of her seat and immediately started freaking out. “He did that s***. Because that’s the same motherf***ing girl that put that s*** on the internet and said Lil’ Mo’s husband is taken. You’re a liar,” she screamed.

And that was the end of the episode, so to find out what happens next, you’ll have to keep watching new episodes on Thursdays at 10pm on WE tv. In the meantime, though, take a listen to our recent EXCLUSIVE interview with Lil’ Mo and Karl, who told us how the show helped them deal with traumas from their past!