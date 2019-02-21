‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Karl Pushes Lil’ Mo After She Questions Him About Cheating

The Feb. 21 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ turned dangerous when Lil’ Mo accused Karl of shoving her and then he was seen slamming a door into her.

Lil’ Mo and Karl Dargan‘s fight over his alleged cheating continued during the Feb. 21 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, especially after she was given a picture from the surveillance camera that caught him Facetiming a mystery woman. Dr. Ish and Dr. V presented the screen grabs to Lil’ Mo in hopes that she’d recognize the woman on the other end of the video call, but things just took a turn for the worse when she couldn’t identify the female. One thing Lil’ Mo did know, however, was that it wasn’t Karl’s sister, as he had initially said it was.

So when Lil’ Mo later went upstairs to ask Karl who he was talking to — for the millionth time — he started shutting down and getting aggressive. Half of their conversation happened off camera, in the bathroom, but you could hear them screaming at each other before a bunch of commotion. Lil’ Mo then yelled, “Don’t push me like that! Don’t push me!” He then seemed to say that she had touched him first, but she begged him to “stand there and listen.” And then, when she badgered him some more, he slammed the bathroom door into her body on his way out. So she shoved him into the bed and said, “Don’t close no door on me.”

Lil’ Mo lost a lot of patience and fought Karl hard on the issue, but nothing really got resolved. So the doctors predicted, “This may be the end of the Karl and Lil’ Mo show.” And later, the stars of the show were forced to relive their childhood traumas, so Karl’s cheating scandal was put on the back burner — for now. However, there was a lot of tears shed. So it was an emotional episode overall.

