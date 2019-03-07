RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Says Porsha Williams Is ‘Eating Everything’ While Pregnant: She’s So Happy

Porsha Williams is happier than ever while pregnant, Marlo Hampton says! The ‘RHOA’ star tells us exclusively all about this exciting time in her co-star’s life — including some adorable info about her pregnancy cravings.

She may be feuding with NeNe Leakes, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is totally happy otherwise! Co-star Marlo Hampton gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE update on Porsha’s pregnancy, and she said that her friend is “handling it amazingly.” Porsha’s acting like any pregnant lady; she’s indulging her cravings and is practically glowing as she heads toward the third trimester. “She’s eating everything in sight,” Marlo joked. She’s eating every damn thing in sight.”

“Porsha is at her happiest. I mean literally her happiest,” she continued. “You can see it. She’s happy and as long as she’s happy, I’m happy. I’m just so excited that she’s with child and she’s going to have a new addition to the family, and it’s just amazing.” We’re so happy for Porsha! While Porsha and Kandi Burruss, another one of the ladies’ RHOA co-stars, have ended their feud (Kandi apologized for saying some rude things about Porsha’s guy, Dennis McKinley), Marlo doesn’t think the two are going to become especially close again, even after Porsha has her baby. “No I don’t think that,” Marlo said. “I think Kandi is just going to be nice and play her part because I mean Kandi is human, and she’s going to love the baby. But I don’t think that’s going to bring them together.”

It’s clear that Porsha’s just as happy about her pregnancy as Marlo says! She had a “winter wonderland” themed baby shower on February 28, and new pics from the soiree were released on March 7. The party was held at Suada Studio in Atlanta, and everyone who’s anyone was there, including her RHOA cast mate Cynthia Bailey and former co-star Kenya Moore. Obviously, Porsha looked beautiful in her flowing, purple gown.