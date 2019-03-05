Kate Beckinsale Isn’t Just Pete Davidson’s ‘Rebound’ After Ariana Grande Split

For those who may be doubting Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s hot new romance, you may want to think again. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kate’s anything but a ‘rebound’ for the comedian.

“Kate [Beckinsale] totally gets why Ariana [Grande] fell in love with Pete [Davidson]. She thinks he is hilarious, cute, charming and sexy,” a source close to Kate, 45, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the actress’ hot new romance with the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Despite their age difference, “Kate is totally crushing on Pete and she has a lot of fun whenever they are together. Kate has great chemistry with Pete and while she is sad things did not work out between Pete and Ariana, Kate feels lucky to be with him now.” And that couldn’t have been more evident than when they were pictured making out during the New York Rangers game on March 3.

But even so, some fans have been suspicious about Pete and Kate’s romance, given the fact that Pete just ended his engagement to Ariana in October 2018, and was then seen with Kate just a few months later in January. Could it just be a rebound romance? That’s what fans have been wondering, but our source is adamant that Kate’s anything but a rebound for the comedian. And Kate doesn’t feel like one, either. Our source explains, “Kate does not feel like a rebound at all for Pete.”

Friends even think Pete may propose to Kate “really soon”. Another insider close to Pete says, “Pete falls hard for girls he dates and that is something that is happening with Kate. So much so that Pete’s friends are first very happy for him that he has found someone that makes him feel really great and happy … The way he talks about her is giving many of his friends the vibe that he will pop the question to Kate really soon.” Could you imagine?

Before Ariana, Pete was in a relationship with Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David. As for Kate, she was with Michael Sheen from 1995-2003, and they share one daughter together, Lily Sheen, 20. The two remain close friends. She then married director Len Wiseman in May 2004, but they separated 11 years later in Nov. 2015. She filed for divorce in 2016.