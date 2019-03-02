Jordyn Woods Vs. The Kardashians: Why It Makes Sense That Will Smith Has Her Back

Jordyn Woods may be in the midst of getting judged by the public after her shocking cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, but the support she has from close friend Will Smith has been helping her in more ways than one.

Jordyn Woods, 21, has been dealing with nonstop criticism since her headline-making cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 27, was made public last week, but her close friendship with Will Smith, 50, has been helping her feel the support she needs during this difficult time. Will struck up a close friendship with Jordyn’s late dad, John Woods, who worked as a sound engineer on his television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so he’s known Jordyn since the day she was born, and since her father’s passing in 2017, the actor has been there for her in her ups and downs, so it’s no surprise he would be there now.

“Will considers himself a stand in father figure to all the Woods children,” a friend of Will’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He was very close to John, their father, and he saw firsthand what a loving and involved father John was. In many ways, Will and John raised their kids together, and if things were flipped and it had been Will that had passed too soon, John wold have done his best to be there for Will’s kids, that’s the kind of friendship and bond they had. It’s no shock at all that Will has stepped in to be there for Jordyn and the entire Woods family.”

Jordyn’s dad, John, was diagnosed with cancer in Jan. 2017, and within two weeks he had passed. His death has understandably affected Jordyn and her family as well as Will and his family. “Will is still coming to terms with the loss of his dear friend,” his friend continued. “This was someone he’s known for decades, it’s very hard. And it was an especially traumatic loss because no one saw it coming. It was very shocking for everyone but most of all his wife and kids. Will was devastated for his friend’s family, these kids he saw grow up, being there for them now, the way a father would, is only natural for him. It makes all the sense in the world.”

Will’s fatherly love was apparent during Jordyn’s Mar. 1 appearance on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show, Red Table Talk, where she publicly spoke about the scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex for the first time. Before her interview, Jordyn spoke with Will via video chat and he sent her his love and reminded her to speak her truth. After the interview, Khloe took to Twitter to accuse Jordyn of lying and breaking up her family, proving this messy situation isn’t going to be easy to fix. Although most of the Kardashians seem to currently be on the outs with Jordyn due to the scandal, it looks like the Smiths will always have her back, and that’s something she can be grateful for.