“Is it a pimple? 😂🤣😊,” one fan reasonably asked, as it’s not exactly clear what the red mark was. A bad skin day would be a more respectful assumption, as Bradley has been dating , 33, since 2015, and shares a one-year-old daughter with the model! Meanwhile, Gaga was datingat the time (and went on to confirm their engagement in Oct. 2018, before they called off the relationship one week before the Oscars).

But this new crop of rumors just proves how good at acting the A Star Is Born co-stars are, which was their goal all along! “Yes people saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song…The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story,” Gaga said of her steamy Oscars duet with Bradley during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I knew that [Bradley] had the vision for how it should go. And so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out. And everything that you saw, the way that it was shot, the way that they push the piano out, you saw them, you know, put the piano together and walk up on stage, no intro — that was all [Bradley].” The “romantic” performance that everyone freaked out over on Feb. 24 was just a part of Bradley’s mastermind plan, as Gaga added, “We’re artists, I guess we did a good job, and fooled ya!”