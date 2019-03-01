Big Sean Open To Renewed Romance with Ariana Grande: ‘He Never Stopped Caring About Her’

Big Sean ‘never stopped caring’ about his ex Ariana Grande. Now that they’ve been hanging out again, he would ‘love’ to see where their relationship goes.

Big Sean was spotted with Ariana Grande this week, making everyone wonder if Ari meant what she said about how he could still “get it.” While the hang out appeared relatively platonic, Big Sean, 30, is open to shooting his shot with the 25-year-old singer once again.

“Big Sean never imagined he would be hanging out with a single Ariana again. He never stopped caring about her and is definitely still attracted to her,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels bad about how things ended and although they’re just hanging out as friends, he would love the opportunity to give their relationship another shot when the time is right.”

Ariana and Sean dated for about a year, until she ended things in 2015 after feeling embarrassed by his “billion dollar p–y” lyric in “Stay Down.” But we’ve since learned that things are cool between the two of them. In case you live under a rock and haven’t heard Ari’s “thank u, next” yet, Sean is one of the exes mentioned in the song (Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match). The rapper also had a dedicated page in the Mean Girls-inspired Burn Book from the track’s music video. An image of the pair appear in the book surrounded by hearts along with the message, “So cute. So sweet. (Can still get it.)”

Things then escalated further when Sean was photographed joining the “7 rings” hitmaker at a Los Angeles recording studio on Feb. 27. Ariana arrived at the studio first, according to TMZ, and later greeted her ex-boyfriend outside when he showed up. They were inside together for an unknown amount of time, and then left together in the same car.

Big Sean’s representatives did not respond to HollywoodLife’s multiple requests for comment.