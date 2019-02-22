Precious Harris Dead: T.I.’s Sister, 66, Tragically Dies After Serious Car Accident

Precious Harris has sadly passed away. T.I.’s sister tragically died on Feb. 22 just over a week after getting into a car accident in Atlanta. T.I.’s sister was just 66 years old.

The Harris family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Precious Harris died on Feb. 22 at the age of 66. Precious’s brother, rapper T.I., and her daughter, Kamaya, confirmed the sad news on Instagram. T.I. posted an Instagram photo of his beloved sister and wrote, “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl.” Her daughter also posted a heartfelt tribute to her mom on Instagram: “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

T.I.’s sister had gotten into a serious car accident in Atlanta on Feb. 13. She was reportedly on life support after the accident and was never responsive, according to TMZ. She apparently hit a pole, which then triggered an asthma attack. Precious was rushed to the hospital after the accident and admitted into the ICU. It’s unclear what her injuries were after the accident.

Following the crash, T.I. and Tiny shut down production of their show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which is currently filming. Tiny posted a message on Instagram right after the accident asking fans for prayers. “Anybody that really know me knows how special & how much I cherish & love this lady, my sister @preciousharris1913 Pls pray for my sister & family. She’s a true fighter…always have been & God has the last word,” Tiny wrote. Rest in peace, Precious. She will be so missed.