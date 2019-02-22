Precious Harris: T.I.’s Niece Kamaya Devastated Over Death Of Her Mom — She Was My ‘Everything’

Precious Harris’ daughter Kamaya opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about her mother’s tragic death & how she ‘can’t even put in words’ how much Precious meant to her.

Precious Harris tragically passed away at the age of 66 following a serious car accident that happened over a week ago, and the entire Harris family is grieving her loss. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Precious’ daughter Kamaya Harris told us about how she’s feeling in the wake of Precious’ passing. “She was everything,” she said. “Can’t even put it in words. She passed today.”

Kamaya previously had mourned Precious’ loss in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing, “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.” T.I. also took to his Instagram to share his own grieving message. In addition to posting a photo of himself with his late sister, the rapper wrote in the caption, “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl….”

We reported earlier how Precious had gotten into a car accident in Atlanta on Feb. 13. After crashing into a pole, Precious suffered an asthma attack that was triggered by the accident. Following her crash, Precious was rushed to the ICU, and was placed on life support, but was unresponsive, according to TMZ. Production was eventually shut down on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, and Tiny Harris sent her fans a message, asking them to keep Precious in their prayers: “Anybody that really know me knows how special & how much I cherish & love this lady, my sister @preciousharris1913 Pls pray for my sister & family. She’s a true fighter…always have been & God has the last word.”