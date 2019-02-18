Precious Harris: 5 Things To Know About T.I.’s Sister, 66, Who Was In Serious Car Crash

Precious Harris was in a serious car crash on Feb. 13. Here’s what you need to know about T.I.’s sister amid the troubling news.

Precious Harris was involved in a serious car accident on Wednesday, Feb. 13. After hearing the news, her brother T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris decided to halt production on their show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Here’s what you should know about the 66-year-old who’s currently recovering:

1. She was hospitalized on Feb. 13. While it’s unclear what led to the car crash in Atlanta, sources told TMZ that Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. She was then taken to a hospital and was still in the ICU as of Feb. 18. Her exact condition was unknown at the time of publication.

2. She stars on T.I. and Tiny’s reality shows. If you’re a fan of the couple, then you know they have two VH1 shows: T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Precious, being part of T.I.’s family, has appeared on both series. After her brother learned she was in the hospital, Tip decided to halt production on the latter series until Precious recovered.

3. She’s actually T.I.’s half-sister. Tip has a blended family, and Precious isn’t his full sibling. She and Tip share a father, Buddy Harris, who sadly died of Alzheimer’s disease. She has a different mother though. Her mom is a woman named Odette.

4. She’s a mother. Precious has three kids, Kamaya Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman. After her mom was admitted to the hospital, Kamaya shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. “Hey bestfriend . You are loved. We need you. Mama everybody is praying for you. Like everybody. You will get through this baby keep fighting WE got you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them.

5. She was in a sorority. Precious is a member of one of the oldest black sororities: Delta Sigma Theta.