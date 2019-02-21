Catelyn Lowell Gives Birth: Welcomes New Baby With Tyler Baltierra After Miscarriage

This is the best news ever! Catelynn just gave birth to her third baby — but did she break the girl streak? We’ve got all the details!

And the newest Teen Mom stars to add another baby to their brood are Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 27. The couple already had two daughters together — Carly, who was born in 2009 and put up for adoption, and four-year-old Novalee — and now their third little girl is here! Tyler confirmed the newborn’s birth with an Instagram post, in which he shared her chart at the hospital and gushed, “She’s here and I’m in love!” . We’ve been excited for Catelynn and Tyler’s baby to arrive ever since they made their announcement with a baby bump photo shoot. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she said, referencing the miscarriage she revealed in a Feb. 2018 episode of her MTV show.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their new baby after undergoing a month-long trial separation, which was announced in Nov. 2018 on Teen Mom OG. We’re ecstatic to see them united once again, this time as a bigger family — one which they hope keeps growing! “Yes, Tyler and I both want a boy, so we’re definitely gonna try again,” she said in an Instagram Live session in Jan. 2019, according to Us Weekly. And they have a deadline: “I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born. We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”

We heard that Tyler even turned into a “Super Husband” and “Super Dad” to take care of Nova Lee and Catelynn, who revealed she had “severe pelvic pain,” while his wife was close to labor. Tyler “really stepped up to the plate and proven that he is there for Catelynn and their growing family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding, “All the stuff they were working on personally and in their relationship has been put on the back burner and right now it’s all about Catelynn and the new baby.”

But as for us, we’re excited to see Novalee stepping into her big sister role! When Catelynn told her daughter that she was going to have another baby in a Season 3 episode of Teen Mom OG, the toddler freaked and exclaimed, “I need a sister!” She eventually agreed that she’d be happy with a brother, before going off on a tangent about how she would “walk” the baby and “feed it bubbles.” Novalee is about to find out that being a big sister is a little different than she imagined, but she’s going to have a blast.

As fantastic as this news is, having a baby isn’t all fun and games. Since she suffered panic attacks and anxiety after her last pregnancy, Catelynn has a plan in place to try avoiding that this time around, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Catelynn is terrified of going through postpartum depression again, it’s a very real fear. But instead of just worrying she’s being super proactive and that’s helping her cope with the fear. She’s got a therapist that she’s working with and a plan in place for after she has her baby,” the insider had said before Catelynn gave birth.

We’re so glad to hear that Catelynn has taken the steps to make this transition as smooth as possible. So congrats to her growing family and good luck to them in this next chapter!