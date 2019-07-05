‘Teen Mom OG’ star, Amber Portwood, was arrested on felony domestic battery charges in her home state of Indiana on July 5, according to a new report.

Amber Portwood, 29, has found herself embroiled in a new legal battle. The reality star, who has openly struggled with bipolar disorder and depression, was arrested on felony domestic battery charges on July 5, according to TMZ. The site reports that Amber is currently in a processing center after being jailed following her arrest. The details of the alleged domestic battery situation have yet to be confirmed at this time. HollywoodLife has reached out to the police and reps for Amber for more information.

Amber has a 10-year-old daughter, Leah, who she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley, as well as a one-year-old son, James, with her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Amber and Andrew met while she was starring on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017 and he was working as a producer on the show. She appeared on the show with her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, who she dated for three years before their split in June 2017.

This is not the first time that Amber has publicly dealt with legal troubles. She was charged with three counts of domestic violence in November 2010 after on and off camera incidents with Gary. In 2011, she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and was also found to have violated her probation in the domestic violence incidents. She pled guilty at a January 2012 hearing and was sentenced to five years in prison that February.

Amber began her jail sentence in June 2012, but was released early, just a year and a half later. After her release, she admitted to drug use during most of her time on the beginning seasons of Teen Mom, and has since been fighting to stay sober and be a good mom to her two kids.