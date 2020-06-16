‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Gains 10 Lbs. & Shows Off ‘Healthy’ Makeover — Before & After Pics

Amber Portwood admitted that she feels ‘a lot better’ after gaining weight. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star even shared an inspiring message for the ‘mental health community.’

After a series of lows that played out on Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood is celebrating one victory: her weight gain! The MTV star took to Instagram on June 15, sharing a full-body photo of herself and revealing that she’s been doing “better” after gaining 10 pounds. “Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there! Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better!,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“Working on myself harder than ever,” Amber continued. The mother of two, who also battles Bipolar disorder and has previously admitted to suffering suicidal thoughts, even touched on her mental health. “Much improvement and progress but more to come [prayer hands emoji] let’s be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity we got this as long as we keep growing! Education is key! Last pic for a long time however I wanted to update you guy’s as much as I can. Please be safe,” she added.

Amber has been intent on working hard since dealing with the fallout of her domestic battery arrest in July of 2019, following a fight with her ex-fiancé Andrew Glennon. He accused Amber of striking a door (which he was allegedly standing behind) with a machete, while Andrew was holding their young son James. The toddler had just rang in his first birthday at the time.

This landed Amber with charges for three felonies (domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child) and she ended up taking a plea deal in Oct. 2019. The heavy coverage of this legal drama took a toll on Amber — on the April 7 episode of Teen Mom OG, she even fainted in a parking lot after audio of her past fights with Andrew leaked.

HollywoodLife last caught up with Amber in early May, right before Mother’s Day. “I will get the chance to spend some time with both my children and can’t wait for that. We’re just going to have a small (socially distanced) cookout at home with lots of quality time,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us at the time. In addition to James, Amber also has a 11-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.