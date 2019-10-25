‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Receives Plea Deal After Andrew Glennon Fight & Arrest

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood has reportedly received a plea deal after her arrest during a blowout fight with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon in July of this year.

Looks like Amber Portwood, 29, is walking away with a plea deal after being arrested for domestic battery in July of this year. The Teen Mom OG star will receive “one felony charge for the incident” and one year of probation, a source tells US Weekly. The source also claimed that as long as there are no incidents or problems during the probation period, the charges will be dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.

On July 5, 2019, Amber was arrested on a domestic battery charge and four days later was charged with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child — after an explosive fight with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Andrew claimed Amber came at him with a machete during the fight; however, in a teaser video for part two of Teen Mom OG reunion, the clip shows Amber defending herself against the accusation, saying, “Haven’t gotten into trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I’m running after him and my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”

In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Andrew claimed that Amber threw the weapon “at and into a door” while he “was standing directly on the other side of the door.” In alleged audio tapes of the fight, which were released by Katie Joy of the YouTube site Without a Crystal Ball, a woman is heard screaming, “You f**king fat piece of s**t, I’m going to f**king stab you.”

In September, Andrew spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the incident. “People tried to warn me early on, but I just didn’t see the girl they were describing at the moment,” he shared. “I really wanted to make something truly great with her, but there just wasn’t enough self-care on her part. I sincerely hope she can curb her ego and aggression, remind the world people are flawed, forgive herself for what she’s done in the past, release the baggage, and step into the new life that waits for her…and hold tight to it. I had to remove myself and especially James from the situation. We’re always going to be on the sidelines hoping she heals her own beautiful soul.”