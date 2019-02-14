‘The Challenge’: Ashley Sends Love To Hunter After He Sends Her Home In Revenge Elimination

Hunter enlisted the ultimate revenge on his nemesis, Ashley, by taking her on in an elimination challenge during last night’s episode of ‘The Challenge,’ but it looks like she has no hard feelings. See her message here.

Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield were not on the best terms when they filmed The Challenge: War of the Worlds last year. After all, it was just months earlier that they competed as teammates on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, and she stole his portion ($500,000) of their winnings during the finale! So, when Hunter and his partner, Georgia Harrison, were voted into elimination on the Feb. 13 episode of War of the Worlds, he used the opportunity to get revenge — by calling out Ashley and her partner, Chase McNary, to go up against!

Hunter and Georgia wound up winning the battle, sending Ashley and Chase home. After being eliminated, Ashley took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ordeal. “I was never gonna win this season anyway,” she wrote. “Happy to go home with my guarantee to spend my milly with my friends and family.” She also made it clear that she harbors no ill will toward Hunter, even after their Final Reckoning falling out. “Honestly hoping for the best for you, Hunter,” she added in a second post.

After winning the elimination, Hunter immediately went over to Ashley and embraced her in a hug, telling her, “You know I got love for you. You know I do.” However, that didn’t stop him from bragging about the victory on Twitter when the show aired. “Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah hey hey hey GOODBYE!!!!!” he wrote. “See you never Ashley! Get used to it.”

There’s still a LOT to come on this season of The Challenge, so Hunter has a long way to go before he has his chance at the money again! However, there is NO Redemption House this time around, so after being eliminated, Ashley is done on this season for good.