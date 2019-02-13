‘Schooled’ is in session, and HL got some EXCLUSIVE scoop about what’s ahead. Could a relationship be on the horizon for Lainey and CB? The co-stars tease a possible ‘triangle’ in the coming episodes!

Raise your hand if you love Schooled! The Goldbergs spinoff is one of the most delightful new comedies of 2019. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with AJ Michalka and Brett Dier at the Television Critics Association winter press tour about a potential romance between Lainey and her fellow William Penn co-worker, CB. “There might be,” Brett said.

AJ added: “I dont know how quickly we’re going to get there necessarily. I mean, it’s definitely going to start developing like midway through this first season, but there might be a triangle at some point. There could be some past revisits that shuffles things up a bit… There’s going to be a great moment where Lainey kind of realizes: what do I want in my life? Do I want my past or do I want something fresh and new like CB? Hey, he’s here. He’s ready to mingle. We’ll see where they go. I mean, they definitely start off not the friendliest towards each other and Chuck obviously is trying, Lainey is not. And then Lainey realizes she actually has a lot of respect for this guy and how he treats his students, which is a sweet moment and obviously ends up kind of attracting Lainey to him.”

HollywoodLife followed up with AJ at SCAD aTVfest about that certain blast from the past — Lainey’s ex-fiance, Barry. “Barry’s coming back towards the end of the season,” she teased. “I can’t say when or necessarily in what way but he does make an appearance at William Penn and kind of tries to squeeze back into Lainey’s life.”

CB is one of the new characters on Schooled, so he’s still a bit of a mystery to fans. Will we learn all there is to know about this new teacher this season? “You’ll find out more, but then also… you won’t,” he teased at TCA. However, he revealed that he would love to meet CB’s family in the future. Same! We need to know where he gets his taste in ties from! Schooled airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.