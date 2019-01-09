‘Schooled’s Bryan Callen: Coach Mellor Is Coming To Terms With A ‘Changing World’ In Spinoff

Coach Mellor is back for ‘Schooled!’ Bryan Callen spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about ‘The Goldbergs’ spinoff that picks up 10 years later in the ’90s and revealed he was all-in from the very beginning!

Your favorite William Penn gym teacher and coach is taking over a new decade! Bryan Callen reprises his role as Coach Mellor in The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled, which premieres Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Getting the chance to work with familiar faces and new ones has been a real “privilege” for Bryan.

“The Goldbergs is one of those shows where, as a comedian, I never had to improvise once because the writers are better than I am,” Bryan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on set. “And then they tell you that they are thinking about doing a spinoff of your character where you have your own show that follows The Goldbergs. I was like, ‘Okay, let me check my schedule. Oh, yeah, I’m wide open forever.’ It’s just a privilege. Plus, I get to work with Tim Meadows, who I’ve been a fan of forever. You get these young actors like AJ Michalka and Brett Dier, who was on Jane the Virgin for 5 seasons. That kind of talent and the fact that they’ve been working so long is not an accident.”

The spinoff will pick up 10 years later. “It was a different time,” Bryan continued. “Characters like myself were having to come to terms with a changing world, and our characters react to it and how do we navigate that and how do we teach our students what to expect?” It’s going to be one heck of a ride with Coach Mellor, Lainey, Principal Glascott, and the rest of the crew!