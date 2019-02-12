‘Good Trouble’ Scoop: More Fan Fave Returns, Callie & Gael’s Relationship Status & More

Are you totally obsessed with ‘Good Trouble’? Same. Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about what’s coming up in future episodes. Get ready to see familiar faces!

Callie and Mariana are navigating their 20s in this fun and fresh Fosters spinoff. The first season is currently underway, and there is so much going on. Callie is wrapped up in a new romance with the very intriguing Gael, and their relationship continues to deepen. Meanwhile, Mariana is trying to make a name for herself at work while fighting major sexism. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez about what’s going on in the world of Good Trouble and what’s ahead.

During the Feb. 5 episode, Callie and Gael both acknowledged that they have real feelings for each other. So what’s going on with them? “I think they’re both kind of trying to deny the depth that they’ve gotten to in their relationship,” Maia told HollywoodLife at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Feb. 5. “Whether or not they succeed in that, we’ll see. Callie’s a hopeless romantic, and Gael is amazing, but there is the complication of a third party, Brian, so it’s complicated and messy as are relationships in your early 20s.” Could it be love for these two? Maia is hopeful about that. “Yeah. I think so. I think they’re trying to deny that, but, yeah, I definitely feel a love connection,” Maia added.

As Callie and Gael’s relationship heats up, Mariana is solely focused on work. “She has been so work driven this season, it’s been really nice,” Cierra said. “She don’t need no man. She is an independent woman, and she’s really feeling that at work because she has dove into a very male-dominated industry, and she’s just really focused on making herself known as a woman and showing these boys that I’m just as deserving to be here as you are and you’re going to respect me even if I wear a dress.”

Mariana’s work experience hasn’t been the easiest transition for her, but she’s not going to let anyone stand in her way. “She definitely wants to change the culture,” Cierra continued. “As the season progresses, you’ll see her become a little bit more confident in herself” and know “that she can wear whatever she wants and be the person that she is and she has every right to be a woman in tech and there needs to be more of them.”

In the first few episodes of Good Trouble, some of our fan favorite characters like Jude, Stef, and Lena from The Fosters have returned to visit Callie and Mariana. Jesus and Brandon will be appearing on upcoming episodes, which is a real treat for fans. “It’s good to be able to catch up with the whole family,” Maia said. Cierra teased that we’ll “get a glimpse into their lives and where they are in life and navigating their 20s.” Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.