‘Good Trouble’ Premiere: Callie & Mariana Start A New Chapter In Fun & Sexy ‘Fosters’ Spinoff

This is just the beginning for Callie and Mariana. ‘The Fosters’ fan faves are back in the spinoff ‘Good Trouble.’ The girls start new jobs, embrace adulthood, and one has a super steamy hookup!

Callie and Mariana are officially starting the next chapter of their lives in Los Angeles! Callie’s a law clerk, while Mariana is working at a tech company. Things don’t get off to the best start for these two. All of their belongings get stolen! Seriously, my worst nightmare. The girls end up at The Coterie, a communal loft. They have to share a bathroom and kitchen with roommates, so this is basically college all over again. Things could be worse.

They commiserate over their stolen things at a bar and get drunk. They have to rush out the next morning and run into Gael, their new roommate and Mariana’s co-worker. While they act like they just met, this isn’t the first time Callie and Gael have crossed paths. They talked the night before and had one sexy hookup. Their chemistry is DYNAMITE.

Mariana begins her job at tech company. She’s one of the only women working for the tech company, so our girl is a little lonely. But she makes the best of the situation. Callie starts her first day as a law clerk. She meets her co-workers, who give her very different advice on how to handle Judge Wilson. She goes with one advice over the other and doesn’t make the best first impression. Callie also realizes she can be drug tested. She smoked weed the night before with Gael. Awkward.

These two didn’t just have hot sex. They talked, too. Gael is a graphic designer by day, and an artist by night. Callie is insanely attracted to Gael’s artistry, giving she was once an artist herself. When she goes to see some of his work, that’s where the heat gets turned up between them. This new Callie and Gael scene is sexy and so incredibly sensual. The connection between them is palpable. One kiss between them ignites a fire within them that they just can’t resist.

After Callie learns just what living in this communal living space means, she gets into a fight with Mariana, who omitted certain details about it all. Callie calls out Mariana for wanting to live closer to her crush, Gael. “I don’t want to live here!” Callie screams. Callie goes to Gale and says they can’t hookup again. Mariana can’t find out. But these two just can’t fight their connection.

Mariana takes initiative and talks to the CEO of the tech company about her app idea. He’s interested in hearing what she has to say. While Mariana is on cloud nine, she’s knocked down again by a co-worker. “You’re not special,” Callie is told. “Pull something like that again and you’ll be unemployed.” Mariana cries in the bathroom and calls Callie. The struggle is real. Even though she’s not supposed to leave work, Callie shows up for her sister. They both want to quit their jobs, but they can’t. They have to stick together — no matter what. The girls go back to their jobs to show everyone what they’re made of.

When Callie gets home from work, she finds her loft completely furnished, thanks to her new roommates and Mariana. They are finally feeling at home. While drinking wine by the pool, Callie confesses that she had sex with Gael. Mariana is shocked, but she’s not mad. They’re both caught by surprise when they see Gael kissing a guy in his room! Well, they certainly didn’t expect that!