Cleavage At The Grammys — Deeply Cut Looks On Jada Pinkett Smith, Miley Cyrus & More

Deep V necklines were trending at the 2019 Grammys. See all the stars who rocked low-cut looks here!

Plunging necklines were definitely in at the 2019 Grammys, with stars rocking dresses, jumpsuits and blazers with deeply cut necklines. Jada Pinkett Smith is 47 years old and looked completely ageless in a backless feathered gown that featured a deep V in the front. Wow, she looked amazing! Miley Cyrus rocked a black blazer and pants by Mugler but skipped the shirt. She’s definitely continuing that #feelthenipple life! She always stays true to her style and we love it!

Alicia Keys wore a cleavage-baring red dress on the red carpet, and then changed into a deep V green dress as she began hosting the show. She later changed into a black leather jumpsuit, also with a plunging neckline. Newlywed Meghan Trainor wore an ’80s inspired white jumpsuit by Christian Siriano, showing off her assets. See more of the most revealing looks at the Grammys in the gallery attached above!

Maren Morris hit the carpet wearing a gorgeous Galia Lahav gown that was very flowy and romantic. Eve arrived looking sexy in a low-cut black jumpsuit. Shockingly, Cardi B and Lady Gaga did not show off their cleavage tonight!

Instead, Janelle Monae showed off her fun and unique style, wearing an off-the-shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress on the carpet. We loved seeing all these powerful and talented women rocking low-cut looks on the 2019 Grammy Awards’ red carpet!