Alicia Keys Looks Red Hot In Low Cut Gown At The Grammys — See Her Gorgeous Dress

Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys stunned on the red carpet, wearing a red hot red dress! Click in to see her stunning look before she hosted music’s biggest night!

Alicia Keys, 38, looked absolutely breathtaking on the Grammys red carpet. Held live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, Alicia is set to host the show. This year’s event will be one for the books, with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and many more set to perform. For her red carpet look, Alicia rocked a stunning red dress with a deep v neckline. She looked sexy and confident posing next to husband Swizz Beatz. See more of the best dressed stars in the gallery attached!

The dress showed off her cleavage and had buttons all the way down the front. It fit her like a glove! She wore diamond stud earrings and a gorgeous diamond necklace. WOW! Her skin was absolutely glowing — she was wearing minimal makeup! She is truly naturally beautiful. Her hair was perfection as well. Stylist Marcia Hamilton styled Alicia’s hair using Phyto products. It was slicked back halfway, with her tight curls framing her face. Her manicure was natural and neutral. Her red carpet look was perfection!

There is probably no one more qualified to host the show. Alicia has a whopping 15 Grammy Awards, and has been nominated 29 times. In 2002, she won five awards, one year after her first #1 hit “Fallin'” was released. We are in awe of her amazing career and know she’ll do a great job hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards!