Kelly Ripa Admits She Eats ‘Whatever The Hell’ She Wants & Still Maintains Her Sexy Bikini Body

Kelly Ripa and her toned body may look amazing and healthy, but in a new interview with ‘Bon Appetit’, the talk show host revealed that she doesn’t have a strict diet and actually eats more sugar than people may think!

Kelly Ripa, 48, may be luckier than we thought! The Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host not only has a successful show, an incredible marriage, and three gorgeous kids, she also has an amazing body and still eats “whatever the hell” she wants! The blonde beauty talked about her everyday diet, which is not really a diet at all, when she gave an interview to Bon Appetit. She admitted that she gets up at 5 a.m. and doesn’t eat until at least 10 a.m. every morning, hosting Live on just pure caffeine. That caffeine comes from of a cup of bulletproof coffee, which is made with “the darkest roast coffee”, a spoonful of Organic Valley ghee, and two shots of espresso, all mixed together in a blender.

“It fills me up and I feel satiated, so it keeps me from being ravenous during the show,” Kelly said in the interview, which was published on Jan. 22. “I’ve tried eating once or twice before the show and it’s always been a disaster. It’s very, very hard to host a morning show when you’re digesting — my brain almost goes to sleep.”

Once the show ends, Kelly starts snacking away! “I do enjoy keeping nuts around me at all times, and I don’t just mean the people in my life,” she joked, when talking about what she usually eats. “I mean almonds and cashews, and I do like dried fruit. I know people will say, ‘Oh, that’s the jellybean of the healthy snack world,’ but for me, dried apricots and cherries are better than candy. I know it has as much sugar, but I just enjoy it.”

In addition to nuts and dried fruit, Kelly loves the taste of peanut butter and eats a lot of it! Peanut butter ThinkThin high protein bars are high on her list of treats, even though many nutritionists tell her they’re “not the best ones”. “I like how they taste,” she said. She also admitted to having a bedtime snack that consists of half a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with hubby Mark Consuelos, 47. “Mark and I used to have peanut butter and jelly as a bedtime snack,” she explained. “I’m not sure why. Even as a kid, I didn’t really like it, but now here I am. I get ciabatta bread, and now I eat half a sandwich before bed, with chunky Skippy peanut butter or Justin’s honey peanut butter and Bonne Maman strawberry or raspberry jam.”

Kelly’s love of peanut butter is no secret. Co-host Ryan Seacrest, 44, presented her with a giant sandwich-shaped cake to celebrate her birthday in Oct. 2018. When it comes to eating, Kelly has come to realize that it’s not worth depriving herself of what she likes. “Here’s the thing: I’m 48,” she told the publication. “These are things at 38 I never would have tainted myself with. But at 48, I’m sort of saying, Who cares? Life is short. Eat the peanut butter and jelly.”

Despite her carefree food choices, Kelly does remain active and has regular workout routines. “I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m,” she previously told The Cut. “And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.”