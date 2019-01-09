Kelly Ripa, 48, Reveals Intense Workout Regime After Admitting Her Body ‘Looks Like Peter Pan’

The secret to Kelly Ripa’s amazing body at 48? It’s not pixie dust. The ‘Live’ host may think she looks like “Peter Pan,’ but her workout routine is why she looks like she hasn’t aged a day.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is,” Kelly Ripa, 48, said in an interview with The Cut. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m.”

“And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous,” she said. First off, Kelly comparing her body to Peter Pan is not that far off, because Never Never Land is where people never grow up (or grow old) and she looks timeless. At 48, she looks a least half that, and it’s obvious why. With 8-10 hours of an intense cardio-based dance class, plus SoulCycle and running through Central Park, no wonder she looks so amazing.

Kelly also revealed her daily morning routine, which begins in the early AM. “I wake up around 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning and start thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day — the silly, mundane, ridiculous stories like ‘You should have three cups of coffee a day to make you live longer!’ “ she tells The Cut. “Then I shower and wake up my kids. I do my moisturizing routine, and I like to apply my own foundation so I put it on and I do my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I leave around 7 a.m. for work. I have to be there at 8. If it’s bad traffic or bad weather, I’ll just walk across the park because it’s quicker than getting in a car.”

How does one have all the energy for this daily marathon and for hosting a live morning TV show? “I make a ‘Bullet Coffee’ at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder,” Kelly says, adding that Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend got her hooked on it. “Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage. I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps. I have a great energy level. I don’t nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night.

So, how does this woman relax? “It depends. Is Mark [Consuelos, her husband] home? If he is, I tend to stay in bed longer. I make a nice big breakfast. We have stuff we don’t normally eat — pancakes, bagels, that kind of stuff. If Mark isn’t home, I tend to go to exercise class in the morning before the kids get up and then spend the day trying to declutter.

“Or I’m reading and hanging out with my friends. I still have a few that haven’t yet moved to California. I know this is all very exciting and you must be so jealous!”