Lady Gaga Nearly Suffers Major Nip Slip While Accepting Best Actress Award At Critics’ Choice

OMG, Lady Gaga almost had a major wardrobe malfunction while accepting her Best Actress award at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. Check it out here!

Lady Gaga tied with Glenn Close for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture honor at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13, but she had a bit of a wardrobe snafu while hitting the stage to accept the honor. Gaga was so overwhelmed after hearing her name called as the winner that she tripped walking up to the stage, and it moved her dress a bit out of place. As she gave her touching acceptance speech, the singer-turned-actress’ dress began slipping down, nearly resulting in a full-on nip slip on live television!

Luckily, the cameras eventually panned away, before the full wardrobe malfunction took place. Gaga stayed composed as she gave her speech, thanking those she worked with on A Star Is Born and more. This was Gaga’s major acting debut, and she’s been critically acclaimed for her performance. She also took home the award for Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as she co-wrote the hit “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Gaga looked absolutely gorgeous at the Critics’ Choice Awards. She wore a strapless, blush-colored dress, which featured a long train that flowed behind her on the red carpet. She styled her hair in curls, parted to the side and brushed off her shoulders, and completed the ensemble with light makeup to complement the dress.

Lady Gaga's emotional acceptance speech for her tied win for best actress #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/IAepNXW87Y — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2019

This week, the 2019 Academy Award nominations will be revealed, and it’s expected that Gaga will be up for the Best Actress honor for her role in A Star is Born. Obviously, she’ll be up against some tough competition, but this is certainly an incredible awards show run for her either way!