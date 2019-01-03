Chipotle Launches Keto-Friendly Bowls To Help You Make 2019 Your Healthiest Year Ever

Fast-food companies like Chipotle are continuing to jump on the wellness bandwagon. The chain is introducing Paleo, Keto and Whole30-friendly options for 2019 — see the new menu items here.

Dieting and losing weight can be really hard. Traveling, cravings, and generally felling deprived is a recipe for disaster. But Chipotle is making sure you have a happy and healthy new year. They are now offering 4 diet-friendly menu options so customers can stay on track. In a press release on January 2, the company explained they have expanded their menu to include “a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl.” Whole30 co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban says, “We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point. It’s not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines.”

Vinny Guadagnino, from The Jersey Shore, who has dubbed himself the Keto Guido, has already posted about the new menu on his Instagram. Here are the exact ingredients in each of the new options:

“Whole30 Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole

Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole

Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.”

What’s noticeably absent? Carbs. There are no wraps on this new menu, and the bowls don’t have rice. The Keto and Paleo options don’t have beans, either. That being said, the bowls definitely seem filling and satisfying if you’re on-the-go!