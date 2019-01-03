Jenna Jameson & Jessie James Decker: The Diets That Worked To Lose The Baby Weight

These hardworking moms have found the secret to losing baby weight. Both women look amazing — here’s how they did it and how you can lead a healthier 2019.

Jessie James Decker, 30, is a mom of three who looks AMAZING in a bikini thanks to the South Beach Diet. She’s been an ambassador for the plan since April 2017. “I’d been adhering to the South Beach for so long without even knowing it, so this partnership has always just made sense,” she said. “I know the program works, which is why I turned to it again after I had Forrest. I’ve been very open about how the weight hasn’t come off as easily after my third baby and although I haven’t reached my goal yet, I can honestly say that I feel so good and incredibly healthy.”

In a nutshell, South Beach has three phases. In the first, most restrictive phase, you cut basically all carbs and sugar and alcohol. You can eat lean protein, lots of vegetables, nuts, seeds and avocado. Phase two reintroduces some carbs, like whole whole bread and pasta, brown rice, and fruits. You stay in phase 2 until you get to your ideal weight. In phase 3, you’re allowed more “cheat” foods in moderation. “I really like the South Beach food,” Jessie says. “I’m a really big foodie and everyone around me knows that I’m picky about what I eat. I want to enjoy it and look forward to my meals! I always say I will never ‘waste’ a meal. South Beach also makes it really easy. I look forward to the sausage egg muffin every morning with my coffee and I know I’m getting the amount of protein I need to start my day. It’s delicious!”

The program also has prepackaged foods like chocolate and vanilla shakes (eat for breakfast in all phases) and breakfast and snack bars for phase 2. Their chocolate raspberry snack bar will definitely curb a craving and has 10 grams of protein! Jenna Jameson lost 80 pounds after having her baby in April 2017, but not without sacrifices. She follows the Keto diet, which includes intermittent fasting. She doesn’t snack or eat any processed foods. She also says eating whole foods has helped her skin get clearer and her face less puffy.