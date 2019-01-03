Jenna Jameson & Jessie James Decker: The Diets That Worked To Lose The Baby Weight
These hardworking moms have found the secret to losing baby weight. Both women look amazing — here’s how they did it and how you can lead a healthier 2019.
Jessie James Decker, 30, is a mom of three who looks AMAZING in a bikini thanks to the South Beach Diet. She’s been an ambassador for the plan since April 2017. “I’d been adhering to the South Beach for so long without even knowing it, so this partnership has always just made sense,” she said. “I know the program works, which is why I turned to it again after I had Forrest. I’ve been very open about how the weight hasn’t come off as easily after my third baby and although I haven’t reached my goal yet, I can honestly say that I feel so good and incredibly healthy.”
In a nutshell, South Beach has three phases. In the first, most restrictive phase, you cut basically all carbs and sugar and alcohol. You can eat lean protein, lots of vegetables, nuts, seeds and avocado. Phase two reintroduces some carbs, like whole whole bread and pasta, brown rice, and fruits. You stay in phase 2 until you get to your ideal weight. In phase 3, you’re allowed more “cheat” foods in moderation. “I really like the South Beach food,” Jessie says. “I’m a really big foodie and everyone around me knows that I’m picky about what I eat. I want to enjoy it and look forward to my meals! I always say I will never ‘waste’ a meal. South Beach also makes it really easy. I look forward to the sausage egg muffin every morning with my coffee and I know I’m getting the amount of protein I need to start my day. It’s delicious!”
The program also has prepackaged foods like chocolate and vanilla shakes (eat for breakfast in all phases) and breakfast and snack bars for phase 2. Their chocolate raspberry snack bar will definitely curb a craving and has 10 grams of protein! Jenna Jameson lost 80 pounds after having her baby in April 2017, but not without sacrifices. She follows the Keto diet, which includes intermittent fasting. She doesn’t snack or eat any processed foods. She also says eating whole foods has helped her skin get clearer and her face less puffy.
#mondaymotivation So I thought I’d do an updated menu Here is an example of what I eat in the day on #keto I wake at 8 am and have a cup of regular coffee with stevia and sugar free Italian sweet cream creamer. I then wait until 11 am to eat breakfast. I have hard boiled eggs prepared already in my fridge so I peel three, cut a full avocado add it together and sprinkle with “everything but the bagel” seasoning. At around 2 pm I start to feel hungry again so I cook a steak in a pan with avocado oil, serve it over arugula. Also remember, I eat kosher so I don’t eat dairy and meat together, but you should feel welcome to! At around 4 I snack on cottage cheese, about a cup. At 5 I prepare salmon in the oven with lemon butter and dill. I like to pair it with asparagus or broccoli. I #intermittentfast from 6pm-11am I drink water while fasting and also tea if I feel like it. I feel satisfied and full, with no need for snacks or candy. I take a prenatal vitamin daily for those wondering 🥰 Also remember I am breastfeeding still, so if I feel hungry, I EAT!!!! I find that staying away from keto breads and snacks help me lose weight. I recommend sticking to whole organic foods and you will see the weight drop off. Remember my friend, losing weight isn’t easy, it’s a challenge. Push past your fear of failing and make the change! Love you! #beforeandafter #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketodiet
Here we go! #motivationmonday Things that have helped me lose weight- I stopped snacking. I allow myself to get hungry. I walk to where I need to go. I stop eating when I’m satisfied. Intermittent fasting between 6pm-11am. Purged my kitchen of all processed foods. I don’t feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out. I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me. I only shop the perimeter at the market. I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience. #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketogains #intermittentfasting #selflove #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney ***if you don’t yet, follow me at @ketocantlose
These diets definitely worked for these moms! Both celebrities look better than ever and are a total inspiration for moms and women all around the world! Would you try one of these diets in 2019?