Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘Extremely Happy’ To Still Be Together: Will They Get Married This Year?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still crazy in love. But are they getting married in 2019? We’ve learned the truth, exclusively!

It’s 2019, and love is still in the air for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The couple are going on 3+ years strong, and nothing’s changing that. So, are we finally going to see the two The Voice coaches tie the knot? Not so fast, a source close to the couple says. While they’re head over heels for each other, Blake and Gwen just aren’t in any rush to “put a label” on their relationship. “Neither Gwen nor Blake have any real desire to get married,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are both perfectly content with where things are.” While they’re looking forward to what their relationship brings in 2019 and enjoyed their romantic NYE together, the source added, “nobody is in any rush to marry anytime soon.”

That’s really sensible! After all, both Gwen and Blake have been married before — to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively — so they’re naturally slowing their roll when it comes to making that commitment again, even if they feel like their relationship is “the happiest and healthiest to date for both of them.” Another reason why Blake isn’t putting a ring on it yet? They’re both just so busy! “Gwen just added more dates to her Vegas residency and Blake is always there whenever he can be,” the source dished. “Gwen’s kids always come first, and right now she’s very busy getting her youngest son (four-year-old Apollo Rossdale) situated at a new school next year,” the source dished.

As a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, Gwen was really glad that Blake didn’t propose on Christmas! She wanted the day to be about her kiddos, not a diamond. “Gwen had the time of her life” on Christmas,” and felt so blessed being surrounded by all her loved ones that a marriage proposal was the last thing on her mind.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Gwen and Blake’s reps but did not immediately hear back.