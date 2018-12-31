Eric Decker Almost Bares All As He Flaunts His Amazing 6-Pack While Sunbathing In New Hot Pic

Whoa! Eric Decker is about to give us all a heart attack with this sexy photo. See the hunky hubby of Jessie James Decker show off his insane abs!

Jessie James Decker, 30, is married to one hunky man, and she’s got the pics to prove it. The singer shared a sexy snapshot of her husband on Dec. 31, and it left VERY little to the imagination. In the photo, Eric Decker, 31, is seen soaking up some rays, completely in the nude! Sure, the former athlete covered up his private parts with a towel, but his toned 6-pack, and muscular legs were on full display. We already knew these two were a power couple, but wow – Jessie is one lucky lady!

The sexy photo arrived one day after Jessie James shared a photo of the two of them catching rays, so it’s very possible the pair are on vacation. In her initial post, on Dec. 30, Jessie James cozied up to her man, in a sunbed outside. Both wore fluffy robes for the sweet snapshot, and looked more in love than ever! Despite a series of cheating rumors earlier this year, it’s clear these two are still going strong!

In addition to having a a smoking hot hubby, Jessie James has SO much going for her right now! Her first book, Just Jessie, came out this past October, and she just announced a 2019 headlining tour! The singer gushed about her excitement about the upcoming shows during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I will be headlining my first tour in two years,” she said in our interview. “It’s very exciting to be on the road. I really am looking forward to being back onstage,” she added.

Eric Decker is seriously smoking hot in this picture! Between his fit abs, and Jessie James’ flawless beauty looks, this couple is big time #goals.