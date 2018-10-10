Jessie James Decker Dishes On Returning To TV: Will There Be A 4th Season Of ‘Eric & Jessie’?

We caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Jessie James Decker and got the scoop about whether or not she’ll be returning to reality TV with another season of ‘Eric & Jessie.’ Plus, much more!

Ever since season three of Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s reality show, Eric & Jessie, wrapped in Oct. 2017, fans have been anxiously waiting for more episodes. Unfortunately, it looks like that’s not going to happen. “We probably won’t do another season of our reality show,” Jessie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while promoting her new collection with JustFab. “I feel good about closing that chapter. But I feel we love working together, so there’s always the possibility of doing television together in some capacity.”

The first season of Eric & Jessie aired in 2013, followed by season 2 at the beginning of 2014. However, after the birth of their first child, Vivianne, Eric and Jessie decided to take a break for a few years. Now, they certainly have their hands full, as two more kids have come since Vivi: Eric Jr. and Forrest. Meanwhile, Jessie is managing to keep quite busy with her career, even without reality TV — her first book, Just Jessie, came out earlier this month, and she teased that she’ll be releasing new music and going on tour next year.

“I will be headlining my first tour in two years,” she gushed in our interview. “It’s very exciting to be on the road. I really am looking forward to being back onstage.”

She also dished ALL about her new boot line with JustFab. “I am a boots girl, so it couldn’t have been a better collaboration to do together,” she explained. “Fall is my favorite time of year. I love the fashion and everything about the fall, but I am a boots girl year round! I was really excited when I got to do this collection because I feel like it fits my style perfectly. I am a big fan of shoes and an even bigger fan of boots! I feel like you can wear these boots year round.”