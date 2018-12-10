Hailey Baldwin Reveals Miley Cyrus Used To Bully Her & Admits It ‘Prepared’ Her For Modeling Industry

Miley Cyrus showed up as a surprise guest during Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and Hailey made a shocking revelation about how the singer used to bully her when they were children!

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner were rocking out to Miley Cyrus’ hit “Party In The USA” during their Carpool Karaoke segment when they got a special surprise — Miley herself appeared in the car out of nowhere! Miley and Hailey have known each other for years, and after the sing-along, they reminisced about some rough years in their friendship. “I would be evil to [Hailey],” Miley admitted. “She would try to play with us, like me and [her sister], Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.”

Hailey confirmed the story, adding, “My older sister and her used to gang up on me.” However, Miley pointed out that it may have benefited her in the long run. “I had to!” she said. “It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take, like, trolls and s***. Because I was such a troll.” Hailey had to agree with that one. “Miley was the biggest troll to me,” she concluded. “She prepared me for this industry!” Learning how to handle trolls has certainly come in handy for Hailey, who recently married one of the world’s most beloved popstars, Justin Bieber, and had to deal with a LOT of backlash from his passionate fans.

However, even though she has a good grasp on dealing with the haters, Hailey admitted over the weekend that the criticism still gets to her sometimes. “It’s hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open up on Instagram, someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship, or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” she wrote on social media. “I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging.”