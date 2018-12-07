See Pic
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Rocks White Dress & Looks Like An Angelic Bride In New Photo Shoot Pics With Justin

hailey baldwin justin bieber
Backgrid
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab a quick bite to eat at South Beverly Grill after an all-day photoshoot in the nearby Hollywood Hills. After sporting a variety of spiffy outfits and swimsuits, the newlyweds opted for casual and comfy, with Justin sporting a grey Fear of God hoodie, and Hailey in a white blazer and crop top, and both wearing matching grey sweatpants. The pair could later be seen leaving in Justin's grey Lamborghini. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jusitn Bieber cut his hair and shows it off while arriving to church in Los Angeles, CA with his wife Hailey Baldwin Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5038249 011118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave patys in Los Angeles, CA very happy and smilingPictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5034148 171018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 65 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Hailey Baldwin looked like a blushing bride in a new photoshoot with hubby Justin Bieber! See the sweet pics of the model rocking a white dress fit for a wedding.

Hailey Baldwin didn’t have a big wedding with Justin Bieber (yet) so we haven’t gotten many glimpses of her in a wedding dress… until now. The 22-year-old model teamed up with her husband for a Vogue cover shoot that put her into a bridal look.

Hailey was photographed rocking a sleeveless fit and flare dress that hit at mid-calf. The white piece also featured intricate crystal snowflakes embroidered onto the garment. The Drop The Mic emcee was all smiles while walking next to Justin, who was shirtless and wearing a pair of tailored white pants that matched Hailey’s look.

The newlyweds were spotted participating in the photoshoot on Dec. 4, and a source confirmed to People that the sweet moments between the couple were being shot for the fashion magazine. “It was the first photoshoot of them together as a married couple. It will be the cover of Vogue,” the insider said. “They wanted to do the cover as a celebration of their love.”

hailey baldwin justin bieber
Backgrid

There will also be an interview, per the source, because “they want to share with everyone how happy they are, how they make their marriage work and their plans for the future.” Aw! It’s unclear which month these two will appear on Vogue‘s cover, but we’re beyond excited to see the finished product!