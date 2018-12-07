Hailey Baldwin Rocks White Dress & Looks Like An Angelic Bride In New Photo Shoot Pics With Justin

Hailey Baldwin looked like a blushing bride in a new photoshoot with hubby Justin Bieber! See the sweet pics of the model rocking a white dress fit for a wedding.

Hailey Baldwin didn’t have a big wedding with Justin Bieber (yet) so we haven’t gotten many glimpses of her in a wedding dress… until now. The 22-year-old model teamed up with her husband for a Vogue cover shoot that put her into a bridal look.

Hailey was photographed rocking a sleeveless fit and flare dress that hit at mid-calf. The white piece also featured intricate crystal snowflakes embroidered onto the garment. The Drop The Mic emcee was all smiles while walking next to Justin, who was shirtless and wearing a pair of tailored white pants that matched Hailey’s look.

The newlyweds were spotted participating in the photoshoot on Dec. 4, and a source confirmed to People that the sweet moments between the couple were being shot for the fashion magazine. “It was the first photoshoot of them together as a married couple. It will be the cover of Vogue,” the insider said. “They wanted to do the cover as a celebration of their love.”

There will also be an interview, per the source, because “they want to share with everyone how happy they are, how they make their marriage work and their plans for the future.” Aw! It’s unclear which month these two will appear on Vogue‘s cover, but we’re beyond excited to see the finished product!