Tiffany Trump Dating Man Raised In Nigeria After Dad Allegedly Called African Nations ‘Sh**holes’

Tiffany Trump reportedly has a new man named Michael Boulos, and he comes from one of the countries her dad called a ‘sh*thole’…awkward.

Thanksgiving was interesting for the Trumps! Tiffany Trump, 25, reportedly brought her new boyfriend, Michael Boulos to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate with her family on November 22. Michael’s presence at the Winter White House was significant, even beyond the “meet the family” milestone. The wealthy businessman grew up in Nigeria — one of the nations President Donald Trump allegedly referred to as a “sh*thole country.” Awkward!

Tiffany and Michael have been “quietly dating” since meeting on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer, according to Page Six. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, where his family owns a massive company, SCOA Nigeria, that trades vehicles, equipment, retail, and construction. They also founded Boulos Enterprises Translated: he’s filthy rich. Michael now lives in London. Tiffany, who split from Ross Mechanic earlier this year, is trying to keep her alleged new relationship low-profile.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source told Page Six. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”

As for that unfortunate comment… the president allegedly called El Salvador, Haiti, and Africa as a whole “sh*thole countries” saying during a January 2018 immigration meeting, “Why are we having all these people from s h* thole countries come here?” Nigeria responded that his comment was “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable” if true. Trump denied everything, then calling Nigeria “beautiful” when meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

