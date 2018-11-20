Michael C. Hall Is Open To Doing A ‘Dexter’ Revival: ‘It’s An Amazing World & He’s Not Dead’

Michael C. Hall pleased a lot of fans on Nov. 20 when he admitted that he would be interested in playing the famous serial killer ‘Dexter’ again if the series had a revival in the future.

Michael C. Hall, 47, wouldn’t dismiss a chance to play everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter, again in the future! The actor revealed some thoughts he has about the possibility of revival on the latest episode of “StageCraft”, Variety‘s theater podcast and it’s getting fans super excited. “People on the street are always telling me about the talk of a Dexter reboot,” Michael said in the podcast interview. “There’ve been little percolations, but nothing that’s felt worth pursuing. It’s an amazing world, and he’s not dead, but I don’t have any immediate, definitive plans to do any of that.”

Although there are currently no plans for any kind of Dexter revival or reboot, Michael admitted he was open to the idea and that’s enough to cause a celebration! The show lasted for eight seasons and ended in 2013 after becoming a huge success. Since Michael is the main character, the show most likely wouldn’t be possible for a true comeback without him so we’re so glad he’s not ruling out anything right now.

Since Dexter ended, Michael’s still been busier than ever with his career, most recently working with playwright Will Eno in the theater project Thom Pain (based on nothing). In the project, he is the lone actor and addresses the live audience with a funny and rambling monologue. “My wife read the script and she said, ‘This was written for you. This is how I often experience you constructing thoughts,’” he said about the play on the podcast. “Maybe not as artfully or concisely as Will does, but there was some sort of inherent affinity I had for his language from the beginning.”